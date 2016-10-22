AT&T agrees to buy Time Warner for more than $80 billion

AT&T has agreed to buy Time Warner for more than $80 billion, a person briefed on the matter said Saturday, a move that would create a new colossus in the worlds of media and telecommunications.
The proposed transaction could be announced as soon as Saturday evening, this person added.
The potential union would probably face heavy scrutiny from government regulators, who have shown increasing skepticism about such megamergers.
AT&T and Time Warner were not immediately available for comment.
News of the agreement was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.
