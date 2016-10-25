Dad jumps from bridge with his toddler sons. They miraculously survive. He does not

2:40 LexGo learns about fall happenings at the Red Mile Pause

4:58 Tyson Gay speaks at daughter Trinity Gay's funeral

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

2:22 Eddie Gran talks trick plays and Stephen Johnson

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest

0:36 John Wall signs autographs during return to Rupp

1:21 Georgetown's first Pride Festival brings community together

0:51 Lexington Catholic girls soccer meshing at the right time