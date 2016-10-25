Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies in onesies

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic Pause

1:54 Stephen Johnson's California cool

1:32 Peek inside historic theater closed for 3 decades

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest

2:22 Eddie Gran talks trick plays and Stephen Johnson

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program

2:02 Stay the course: UK's McWilson talks about team's growth

2:40 LexGo learns about fall happenings at the Red Mile

1:21 Georgetown's first Pride Festival brings community together