Pentagon suspends demand that California National Guard vets repay bonuses

The Pentagon has agreed under pressure from Congress to suspend its demand that some 2,000 California National Guard veterans repay re-enlistment and retention bonuses given during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The bonuses were illegal and Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a statement that “while some soldiers knew or should have known they were ineligible for benefits they were claiming, many others did not.”
Carter said the Pentagon would put in place a new process that “puts as little burden as possible on any soldier who received an improper payment through no fault of his or her own.”
The Sacramento Bee revealed the fraudulent payments in a story in 2010. The California Guard’s incentive manager, retired Master Sgt. Toni Jaffe, pleaded guilty in 2011 to filing false claims.
Sean Cockerham: 202-383-6016, @seancockerham
Comments