No injuries after Pence plane slides off runway in NYC

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study Pause

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

2:16 Rex Chapman happy to be part of UK basketball

1:45 Morehead State men's basketball media day

0:36 John Wall signs autographs during return to Rupp

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

3:04 Student's emotional appeal to school board over athletics

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson