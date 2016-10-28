US Senate candidates in Illinois spar over heritage, service

Illinois Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk has mocked Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth's family history of military service in the U.S., implying that her Asian-American heritage should cast doubt on her claims.
The comment came Thursday evening during the rivals' first televised debate at the University of Illinois in Springfield.
Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, was born in Bangkok and her mother is Thai. The congresswoman said her family has "served this nation in uniform going back to the Revolution."
Kirk responded: "I had forgotten your parents came all of the way from Thailand to serve George Washington."
The remark was greeted mostly by silence in the auditorium, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee immediately called the comment offensive and said Kirk should apologize.
Duckworth, the first Asian-American congresswoman from Illinois, later tweeted a photo of herself with her parents, including her father in uniform displaying his medals. Her tweet says: "My mom is an immigrant and my dad and his family have served this nation in uniform since the Revolution."
After the debate, Kirk spokesman Kevin Artl said the senator has called Duckworth "a war hero in his commercials and he commends her family's service."
The Illinois Senate contest is considered one of the most important this November because it's one of a handful of races that could determine which party controls the chamber next year.
Kirk, a first-term senator from Highland Park, is seen as one of the Senate's most vulnerable Republican incumbents, and Democrats consider Duckworth's success on Election Day one of the keys to reclaiming a majority in the chamber. Duckworth has a comfortable lead in the most recent polls, but Kirk says the race is closer than people think.
