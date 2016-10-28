It was her first day of school without her dad. So these cops took her instead.

When Vanessa Vega returned to her fourth-grade classroom in Palm Springs, Calif., Monday morning, everyone knew she was still grieving. Her father, an officer with the Palm Springs Police Department, had been killed in the line of duty just two weeks ago.
But when the 8-year-old went back to classes at Rio Vista Elementary, she wasn’t alone: More than a dozen of her father’s fellow officers surprised her with a ride to school.
The officers picked up Vanessa, the youngest of eight children, and ferried her to elementary school, even lining up as she walked by them to her first class of the day. Several more officers wanted to accompany their fallen colleague’s daughter, but Police Sgt. William Hutchinson told the Desert Sun that they didn’t want too many police vehicles to snarl traffic on the route to school.
"It is a very tragic time for her,” Hutchinson told the paper. “We can't walk away. She has a whole new family to rely on.”
"If we can put a little bit of happiness or joy or comfort in her life, we will help her," Hutchinson added. "It's really important for the family that we show our support."
Vanessa’s father was killed Oct. 8 along with fellow officer Lesley Zerebny when they traveled to a Palm Springs home to repond to reports of a family disturbance, KABC reported. John Felix, 26, was arrested and charged shortly thereafter with two counts of murder, according to the television station.
In a press conference Oct. 12, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said his office would seek the death penalty in Felix’s case.
"This individual wanted to kill police officers. He armed himself with a weapon to kill police officers,” Hestrin said, according to KABC. “He put on a vest so that he would be protected, so that he could kill police officers. That's the motive. He wanted to gun down police officers because they wore the uniform."
At the memorial service for her father and his partner, Vanessa told the crowd of family members, friends and police officers from across her country that her father taught her everything she knew.
“Just because we can’t see him doesn’t mean he can’t see us," she said, according to the Desert Sun. "Everything I learned from him — baseball, karate, and running. And when I learned how to get faster, he used to go on races with me, and he was always very slow. And he was a good cop, dad, grandpa and brother and many more. He was happy with his life, he was happy with everything."
Comments