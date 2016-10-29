AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup on Antelope Island, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Utah State Parks workers are moving the animals from across the island so they can be weighed, tagged and given health checkups. Antelope Island is on the Great Salt Lake, approximately 41 miles north of Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
AP Photo
Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Mosul, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, as Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces fight against Islamic State militants.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A plane flies over nearby houses as it approaches for landing at Heathrow Airport in London on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. On Tuesday, Britain's government gave the go-ahead to build a new runway at the airport despite concerns about air pollution, noise and the destruction of hundreds of homes in the capital's densely populated western neighborhoods.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
People stand on a hill as smoke and flames rise from tents, after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. French authorities declared Wednesday they had cleared out the camp after most of its thousands of residents were driven away on buses — an evacuation accelerated because some of the frustrated, departing migrants set fire to parts of the burgeoning slum.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
A ballet dancer performs during a class at the National Ballet of Cuba headquarters in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The International Ballet Festival of Havana, held every two years, will take place Oct. 28 - Nov. 6, with 20 performances and several world premieres.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Four Palestinian friends who were injured during conflicts stand together by the sea at Gaza's small fishing harbor, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Fighting has left thousands of people with disabilities in this Palestinian enclave.
Hatem Moussa
AP Photo
A member of the Romanian armed forces models a future Romanian military combat uniform at the Central Army House in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, as the country celebrates Army Day marking its liberation from Nazi occupation in 1944.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Red deer point their antlers towards each other as they fight during rutting season at a wildlife park on a fall day in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro chant pro-government slogans outside the National Assembly where the opposition-led legislature is debating his removal, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Electoral authorities blocked a recall campaign against Maduro the previous week, and the face-off escalated on Tuesday when the legislature voted to put Maduro on trial, accusing him of effectively staging a coup.
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
A student protestor, right, is hit by a rock thrown by a fellow protestor in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. South African police have used stun grenades to disperse student protesters outside parliament, where the finance minister was giving a budget speech. Protests for free education have hit many South African campuses since the previous month, when the government recommended that universities increase 2017 fees by no more than 8 percent. It also promised to cover fee increases for poor students.
Schalk van Zuydam
AP Photo
The sun shines through clouds as a woman stands on a black sand beach in Vik, Iceland, near the Volcano Katla, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Comments