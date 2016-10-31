AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Clinton seeks to use new FBI inquiry as galvanizing force
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Even before FBI Director James Comey jolted the presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton and her advisers were on edge.
Never mind that preference polls had Clinton ahead of Republican Donald Trump nationally and in nearly every battleground state. Or that Democrats in Washington were starting to actively prepare for a Clinton presidency, speculating about top Cabinet nominees and next year's White House agenda.
"The polls are going to tighten," Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri warned as she talked with the campaign's traveling press corps on Friday. After swatting away a rumor about post-election planning — this one about Vice President Joe Biden being considered to lead the State Department — Palmieri predicted, "Next week you guys are going to come to us and say, 'the polls are tightening and you were focused on the transition.'"
"No," she added. "We are not."
Palmieri had barely made it back to the front of the campaign plane when news broke that the FBI had told Congress it had found new emails that may be related to Clinton's use of a private server while secretary of state. Speculation about a Clinton White House was quickly replaced by questions about whether a winnable race might slip from her grasp.
---
Florida's I-4 corridor is where the election could be won
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Interstate 4 corridor stretching from the Tampa Bay area through Orlando to Daytona Beach is a bellwether of the nation's largest swing state, where candidates campaigned vigorously last week.
North Florida is predictably Republican, and South Florida remains strongly Democratic, leaving a swath around Interstate 4 as the state's primary battleground.
The 6.5 million residents living around the 140-mile highway reflect the diversity of the state, and they account for a third of Florida's registered voters. The large bustling metros of Tampa and Orlando are broken up by the citrus and cattle fiefdoms of Polk County.
Kissimmee in suburban Orlando has become a destination for Puerto Ricans fleeing the deteriorating economy on the island. The suburbs of Orlando give way to the motors sports traditions of Daytona Beach and the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center.
More than a third of I-4 voters are registered Democrats, a third are registered Republicans and a quarter have no party affiliation.
---
Massive, weeklong Oklahoma manhunt ends with suspect dead
LEEDEY, Okla. (AP) — A massive, weeklong manhunt for a suspect in a string of violent crimes, including the killing of two relatives, the shooting of two police officers and multiple carjackings, ended on Sunday evening in a police chase and shootout that left the man dead in western Oklahoma.
Authorities said Michael Dale Vance Jr., 38, was shot and killed by an Oklahoma state trooper near Leedey, Oklahoma, about 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Earlier in the day, Vance shot and wounded a Dewey County officer and fled in a car, according to Dave Turk, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C., which participated in the manhunt.
Officers pursued Vance for about half an hour when he was approached by an Oklahoma state trooper.
"There was an exchange of gunfire between the state trooper and the subject, and the subject was killed," Turk said.
Vance was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. A search for Vance began after he shot and wounded two police officers on Oct. 23 in Wellston, 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, authorities said.
---
In dawn assault, Iraqi special forces near Mosul from east
BAZWAYA, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi special forces advanced on the Islamic State-held city of Mosul from the east on Monday, taking heavy fire but entering the last village before the city limits and clearing a path that was followed by army units.
Armored vehicles, including Abrams tanks, drew mortar and small arms fire as they moved on the village of Bazwaya in the dawn assault, while allied artillery and airstrikes hit IS positions.
Car bombers are trying to stop the advance, but the troops, just 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Mosul's eastern outskirts, aim to enter it later in the day, Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil said. The army said another unit, its ninth division, had moved up toward Mosul and was now approximately three miles from its eastern outskirts.
At one point, a Humvee packed with explosives raced ahead in an attempt to ram the forces, but Iraqi troops opened fire on it, setting off the charge and blowing up the vehicle. Plumes of smoke rose in the air from IS positions hit by artillery and airstrikes.
State television described the operation as a "battle of honor" to liberate the city, captured by IS from a superior yet neglected Iraqi force in 2014.
---
Iraq TV call-in show gives glimpse inside IS-held Mosul
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — As evening approaches in Iraq's northern city of Irbil, TV presenter Bakr Mahmoud Mahdi prepares to go live with a show called "Freedom Studio," which he says allows victims of war to vent.
His callers — and there have been fewer of them lately — are civilians living inside the city of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest, and describing what life is like under the rule of the Islamic State group.
On a recent broadcast, a woman who identified herself as Umm Nour called in from Mosul.
"God willing there isn't a lot left and I hope that the watchers can pray for those inside Mosul to overcome Daesh," she said, using the Arabic-language acronym for the IS group. Most of the other callers dial in to complain about life under IS rule, Mahdi says.
"There is a crisis in terms of food supply, there is a fuel crisis and there is a crisis in the inhumane way the Daesh thugs treat the people of Mosul," he said.
---
The reformer pope heads to Sweden to mark Luther's reforms
LUND, Sweden (AP) — Pope Francis is heading to secular Sweden to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, a remarkably bold gesture given his very own Jesuit religious order was founded to defend the faith against Martin Luther's "heretical" reforms five centuries ago.
While the visit initially raised eyebrows, the Vatican and Lutheran church both insist that Monday's event is no celebration of Luther's revolt. Rather, they say, it's a solemn commemoration to ask forgiveness for the schism in Western Christianity and rejoice that relations have improved in the last five decades.
Francis has prioritized these deeply symbolic encounters to show that even while divided on dogma, the Christian faithful must work together and pray together, especially in times of religious persecution.
"If we don't do it, we Christians hurt ourselves by division," Francis said in an interview this weekend with a Jesuit journal.
After meeting with Sweden's prime minister and royals upon arrival Monday, Francis participates in an ecumenical prayer service at the Lutheran cathedral in Lund, in southern Sweden. Joining him is the head of the Lutheran World Federation, Bishop Munib Younan.
---
2 women unite to take 'honor' out of killing in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — So much divides two women who fought in the battle to take the "honor" out of killing in Pakistan.
Naeema Kishwar shrouds herself in a burqa, showing only her eyes. She belongs to a political party that has been linked to the Taliban. And she comes from deeply conservative tribal lands where girls have been killed for going to school.
Sughra Imam sometimes wears a scarf draped lightly on her hair, but often her head is bare. She belongs to a liberal party whose leader, Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister of this predominantly Muslim nation, was assassinated by extremists. She comes from a prominent Pakistani family and was educated at Harvard.
But at least one thing unites the two: they have spent their political careers fighting for women. Although they have never met, and usually are on opposite sides of the aisle, Kishwar and Imam became unlikely allies in the battle to pass a historic law to protect women from murder by members of their own families.
In this country with a complex legal system that is a tapestry of Islamic Sharia law and British common law, legislation passed decades ago has allowed many of those who kill in the name of family "honor" to go free.
---
Macri's 'zero poverty' promise a distant goal for Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Norma Colque threw open the rusting metal-grill door at her soup kitchen and dozens of hungry children waving plastic containers rushed past their parents to the head of the line.
"There's food for everyone. Don't worry," Colque said as she dumped ravioli into the containers that the families would carry back to their ramshackle brick homes in the Villa 31 shantytown of Argentina's capital.
But Colque worried that may not be true for long. The government has been sending her food meant to serve about 200 people a day, but she said that in recent months she has had to stretch the steamy pots of pasta and stew because twice that number are lining up for food.
"The families of these kids have been losing their jobs," she said, and they can no longer afford basic goods.
President Mauricio Macri's market-friendly reforms have been praised by international investors, who say they lay the groundwork for growth. But so far, they have brought only pain to the country's poor.
---
FBI email inquiry dominates as race enters final full week
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Hillary Clinton enters the final full week of the presidential race on defense once again over her use of a private email system. Meanwhile, a newly emboldened Donald Trump is seizing on the discovery of a trove of new emails that may be pertinent to the FBI's investigation and trying to open new paths to victory by campaigning in traditionally Democratic states.
Clinton, who is set to campaign Monday across Ohio, vowed over the weekend that she would not be "knocked off course" in the election's final days by the discovery of new emails in an unrelated sexting investigation. It is unclear what is contained in the emails or if any of them was sent or received by Clinton herself.
"I'm not stopping now, we're just getting warmed up," Clinton declared during a packed rally with gay and lesbian supporters in battleground Florida Sunday. "We're not going to be distracted, no matter what our opponents throw at us."
Trump, who had been trailing Clinton nationally and across key battleground states, campaigned with new vigor over the weekend as he seized on the news in an effort to boost his struggling candidacy. Trump heads to Michigan for a pair of rallies Monday — a state that last voted for the Republican nominee for president in 1988.
"The polls have come out and they have been amazing, even before the big blow-up on Friday," Trump told a crowd of thousands packed into an airport in Albuquerque, New Mexico — another traditionally Democratic state that Trump said on Sunday night be believes he can win.
---
Woman in scandal roiling S. Korea says she 'deserves death'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Telling reporters Monday that she "deserves death," the woman at the center of a scandal roiling South Korea met prosecutors examining whether she used her close ties to President Park Geun-hye to pull government strings from the shadows and amass an illicit fortune.
"Please, forgive me," Choi Soon-sil, a cult leader's daughter with a decades-long connection to Park, said through tears inside the Seoul prosecutor's building, according to Yonhap news agency. Using a common expression of deep repentance, she added, "I committed a sin that deserves death."
Choi, wearing a hat and a scarf, her hand pressed to her mouth, was nearly knocked off her feet several times as she tried to walk through a massive crowd of 300 journalists, as well as protesters and security, surrounding the building's entrance. YTN TV station said that Choi, 60, lost her shoe as the throng converged on her, and a protester reportedly tried to enter the building with a bucket full of animal feces.
Other protesters screamed, "Arrest Choi Soon-sil" and "Park Geun-hye should resign."
The scandal exploded last week when, after weeks of speculation, Park acknowledged that Choi had edited some of her speeches and provided public relations help. Widespread media reports say that Choi, who has no official ties to the administration, may have had a major role in government affairs.
