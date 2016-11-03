AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

This isn't 'Survivor,' Obama says; Trump, Clinton fire away
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump warned on Thursday that a cloud of investigation would follow Hillary Clinton into the White House, evoking the bitter impeachment battle of the 1990s in a closing campaign argument meant to bring wayward Republicans home. Clinton and her allies, led by President Barack Obama, told voters to get serious about the dangers of Trump.
As polls show Trump closing in on Clinton in key battleground states, her campaign is rushing to shore up support in some long-standing Democratic strongholds. That includes the campaign's Michigan firewall, a remarkable situation for a candidate who looked to be cruising to an easy win just a week ago.
Clinton's shrunken lead has given Trump's campaign a glimmer of hope, one he's trying to broaden into a breakthrough before time runs out. That means zeroing in on questions of Clinton's trustworthiness and a new FBI review of an aide's emails.
The attack is aimed at appealing to moderate Republicans and independents who have been the holdouts of his campaign, turned off by his behavior but equally repelled by the possible return of the Clintons.
"Here we go again with the Clintons — you remember the impeachment and the problems." Trump said Thursday at a rally in Jacksonville. "That's not what we need in our country, folks. We need someone who is ready to go to work."
---
Melania Trump vows to take on cyberbullying as first lady
BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's wife, Melania, made a rare appearance on the campaign trail on Thursday, pledging to focus on combatting online bullying and serve as an advocate for women and children if her husband is elected to the White House.
Her description of the perils of social media seemed at odds with her husband's divisive and bullying rhetoric throughout the campaign.
"Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers," said Mrs. Trump, delivering a get-out-the-vote speech in the Philadelphia suburbs with less than a week to go before Election Day. "It is never okay when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked" in the school yard, she argued, but it is "absolutely unacceptable when it is done by someone with no name hiding on the internet. "
"We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other," she said.
The highly personal speech, which also touched on conversations with her young son, her marriage and her own experience as an immigrant, appeared aimed at humanizing her husband in front of an audience of suburban women who are critical to Trump's hopes in Pennsylvania and other key states.
---
Brexit hits speed bump as court rules lawmakers must get say
LONDON (AP) — Britain's plans to leave the European Union hit a large speed bump Thursday, as the High Court ruled that the government can't start exit negotiations without a vote in Parliament.
The judgment deepened Britain's divide over Europe, raising hopes among pro-EU politicians that they can soften the terms of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the bloc. "Leave" campaigners say any attempt to do that would be a betrayal of voters' decision.
The government immediately said it would ask the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling. The Court has set aside time in early December to hear the case.
Thursday's ruling could delay government plans to start talks on Britain's EU exit, or Brexit, within weeks, and opens a major constitutional battle over the balance of power between Parliament and the government.
Brexit Secretary David Davis said Britain's June 23 vote to leave the EU "must be respected."
---
As Iraqi forces enter Mosul, some civilians don't feel safe
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — As Iraqi forces pushed Islamic State militants out of Mosul's eastern neighborhoods this week, hundreds of civilians faced a dilemma: Stay in an area still beset by heavy fighting and surrounded by government troops that many still distrust, or evacuate for the uncertainty of a displacement camp.
The elite special forces entered the Gogjali district Tuesday, touching off an exodus by hundreds of residents, many herding sheep, cows and goats as they fled to the east.
But still more have been told by the troops to stay in their homes as the battle is changing to one of urban combat with the extremists who hold Iraq's second-largest city. Those civilians who remain have essentially become trapped on the front lines.
As a convoy of armored Iraqi vehicles twisted through narrow dirt roads, a handful of families waved. Some children shouted and smiled at the passing troops, but other residents peeked cautiously from behind garden gates. In the center of the district, a crowd lined up to collect boxes of aid.
One resident at the aid distribution site said the mood in the neighborhood was more tense than exuberant.
---
UN: Survivors report 240 dead in 2 Mediterranean shipwrecks
MILAN (AP) — Survivors say as many as 240 people have died in two shipwrecks off Libya, the U.N. refugee agency reported Thursday, bringing this year's toll to more than 4,220 migrants dead or missing in risky Mediterranean Sea crossings, the highest count on record.
Carlotta Sami, a UNHCR spokeswoman in Italy, said 31 survivors of two shipwrecks who arrived on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa reported that the rubber dinghies they were traveling in had capsized Wednesday in heavy seas shortly after leaving Libya.
The first dinghy — which carried around 140 people, including six children and about 20 women, some pregnant — sank when wooden planks laid at the bottom broke, causing the dinghy to capsize 25 miles (40 kilometers) off the Libyan coast, the UNHCR said. Twenty-nine people were rescued, and 12 bodies were recovered.
In a separate operation, two women found swimming at sea told rescuers that 128 other people had died in their wreck.
"I am deeply saddened by another tragedy on the high seas," said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. "So many lives could be saved through more resettlement and legal pathways to protection. The Mediterranean is a deadly stretch of sea for refugees and migrants, yet they still see no other option but to risk their lives to cross it."
---
Judge found Iowa police slaying suspect hit, exploited mom
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man jailed Thursday in the killings of two police officers was facing intense money problems, had been found by a judge to hit and financially exploit his mother and was ordered to move out of her basement hours before the shootings.
Scott Michael Greene, 46, was arrested Thursday afternoon after detectives questioned him at the Des Moines police station. Greene was secured with the handcuffs that had belonged to the patrolmen who were killed in ambush-style attacks, Des Moines Sgt. Anthony Beminio and Urbandale officer Justin Martin, and was later booked into the county jail.
Greene was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he would receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. A statement from Des Moines police said the investigation has produced probable cause to support the charges.
Police said earlier Thursday that a search dog recovered a high-powered rifle in a wooded area that they believe Greene used to fire on the officers. Greene had been hospitalized for treatment of a pre-existing medical condition following his surrender Wednesday morning. He left the hospital Thursday.
Greene, an unemployed father who lived in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, was behaving erratically and increasingly desperate for money in recent weeks, court records show.
---
Clergy join Dakota Access pipeline protesters for ceremony
CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Hundreds of clergy of various faiths joined protests Thursday against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in southern North Dakota, singing hymns, marching and ceremonially burning a copy of a 600-year-old document.
The interfaith event was organized to draw attention to the concerns of the Standing Rock Sioux and push elected officials to call for a halt to construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline that's to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. The tribe believes the pipeline that will skirt its reservation threatens its drinking water and cultural sites.
The pipeline "is a textbook case of marginalizing minority communities in the drive to increase fossil fuel supplies," the Rev. Peter Morales, president of the Unitarian Universalist Association, said in a statement. Morales' group sent more than 30 clergy to the event.
More than 500 clergy from around the world gathered with protesters on Thursday at a campfire at the main protest camp to burn a copy of a religious document from the 1400s sanctioning the taking of land from indigenous peoples. About 200 people then sang hymns while they marched to a bridge that was the site of a recent clash between protesters and law officers. Some held signs that read, "Clergy for Standing Rock."
"It's amazing the spirituality going around this place," said Joe Gangone, who came with an Episcopalian church group from South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Reservation.
---
Military memorial, wildlife at odds in new Battle of Midway
MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (AP) — The Battle of Midway was a major turning point in World War II's Pacific theater. The remote atoll where thousands died is now a delicate sanctuary for millions of seabirds, and a new battle is pitting preservation of its vaunted military history against the protection of its wildlife.
Halfway between the United States and Asia, Midway's three islets are surrounded by vibrant coral reefs and are home to the biggest colony of Laysan albatrosses on Earth. The large, white and black seabirds pair off and mate for life, nesting and raising their young on Midway.
President Barrack Obama recently traveled here to announce the expansion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, now the world's biggest oceanic preserve.
"I look forward to knowing that 20 years from now, 40 years from now, 100 years from now, this is a place where people can still come to and see what a place like this looks like when it's not overcrowded and destroyed by human populations," Obama said.
The atoll is a place where many people have lived, and perished — almost 3,000 in the historic conflict with Japan. And the public hasn't been allowed to visit the refuge or the battle monuments for years.
---
Casino: Woman shown $43M jackpot actually owed $2.25
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who appeared to win a life-changing $42.9 million jackpot at a New York City casino is threatening to sue after being told the big payout she was shown was simply the result of a malfunction.
Katrina Bookman was playing the penny slot machine at Resorts World Casino in August when it displayed a message that read, "Printing Cash Ticket. $42,949,642.76." She even took a selfie next to the screen to celebrate. But when Bookman tried to collect, the casino told her it was all a big mistake and she was only owed the $2.25 balance she had on the machine.
"Machine malfunctions are rare, and we would like to extend our apologies to Ms. Bookman for any inconvenience this may have caused," the casino said in a statement
The New York State Gaming Commission investigated and said the bogus payout was "clearly a display malfunction." The machine was taken out of service, repaired and put back a day later, the commission said.
The machine's maximum payout is $6,500. Resorts World tells The Associated Press that the Gaming Commission told it the casino cannot legally pay Bookman even that amount because a malfunction voids all plays under state law. However, the Gaming Commission told the AP that there are no rules barring Resorts World from offering Bookman money to resolve the situation, even though she didn't win anything.
---
Cubs return to Chicago hours after winning World Series
CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs have returned to sweet home Chicago hours after knocking off the Indians in Cleveland to win their first World Series in 108 years.
A caravan of team buses was welcomed by a raucous crowd outside Wrigley Field early Thursday morning. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo showed off the World Series trophy for the cheering fans.
Players took turns passing the hardware around on their way back from Cleveland. Several Cubs players can be seen on Twitter posing with the trophy on the team plane, including Dexter Fowler, Jorge Soler and John Lackey.
Catcher David Ross, who homered in the final game of his career, shared his picture with the trophy and quipped, "Look what the boys got me for my retirement."
Comments