The Latest: Man drops suit over choking on Popeyes chicken

The Latest on a lawsuit filed by an attorney who says he choked on Popeyes chicken (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
A Mississippi attorney has dropped his lawsuit filed against Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen after he says he choked on a piece of chicken when the fast-food restaurant failed to provide him a knife in the drive-thru.
Paul Newton Jr. of Gulfport tells The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2eZTmci) he decided not to pursue the matter further citing "extreme comments" directed at his family.
Newton says the only utensil he was given last November at the Gulfport restaurant was a spork. The lawsuit says because Newton didn't receive a plastic knife, his only option was to hold the piece of chicken with his hands and tear off pieces with his teeth, causing him to choke.
The lawsuit says Newton underwent emergency surgery to remove the piece of chicken from his throat.
3:22 p.m.
A Mississippi attorney is suing Popeyes after he says he choked when he had to eat a piece of fried chicken with his hands because a knife wasn't included in his drive-thru order.



Renee Kopkowski, Popeyes' vice president of Brand Communications, said in an email that the company doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.
Along with knives for all drive-thru customers' orders, Newton is also seeking financial compensation and punitive damages from several defendants.
