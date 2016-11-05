AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump pressing into Democratic territory in final days
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Fighting as a party of one, Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press into Democratic strongholds over the campaign's final days as Hillary Clinton looked to an army of A-list celebrities and politicos to defend her narrowing path to the presidency.
The divisive Republican outsider conceded he was largely on his own — even as he promised to march into Minnesota, a state that hasn't backed a GOP presidential nominee in more than four decades.
"Hillary Clinton has all of these celebrities and failed politicians out campaigning for her," a defiant Trump declared in North Carolina, one of four battleground states he was visiting on Saturday. "I just have me, but I have my family."
Responding to Trump's push, Democrat Clinton announced plans to devote valuable attention to Michigan, another unlikely battleground where both she and President Obama planned to campaign on Monday.
The Democratic nominee faced dark skies Saturday in Florida, fighting intense rain and wind in a key battleground state before a Pennsylvania appearance with pop singer Katy Perry. Clinton was preparing to campaign Sunday with basketball superstar Lebron James, having shared the stage the night before with music diva Beyoncé and hip hop mogul husband Jay Z.
---
Race tightening, Clinton leans on retooled Obama coalition
ATLANTA (AP) — With Hillary Clinton's lead narrowing recently, the Democrat's path to the Oval Office appears to rest where it did at the outset — a retooled version of the alliance that twice elected President Barack Obama.
Her aides are calling it "the Hillary coalition," rather than "the Obama coalition," distinguished by her dependence on an apparent surge of Hispanic voters, while Obama set records for African-American turnout. But the foundations remain the same: nonwhite voters, millennials and women. Even some Republicans acknowledge that still gives Clinton an advantage over Donald Trump in an increasingly diverse country.
"Everything we are doing is reaching out to our core coalition," said Clinton aide Marlon Marshall.
Clinton's battleground blitz involves a bit of everything: 45 million phone calls and door-knocks in targeted neighborhoods; massive rallies with Barack and Michelle Obama in North Carolina and elsewhere; concerts with celebrities in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Trump maintains his confidence, energizing conservatives and working-class whites with sharpened attacks on Clinton as a corrupt front for an unpopular political establishment. He's been buoyed by the FBI's revelations that agents are still eyeing Clinton's handling of classified national security material when she led the State Department.
---
Melania Trump had modeling jobs in US before work visa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump was paid for 10 modeling jobs in the United States that occurred before she had legal permission to work in the country, according to documents from 20 years ago provided to The Associated Press.
The details of Mrs. Trump's early paid modeling work in the U.S. emerged in the final days of a bitter presidential campaign in which her husband, Donald Trump, has taken a hard line on immigration laws and those who violate them. Trump has proposed broader use of the government's E-verify system allowing employers to check whether job applicants are authorized to work. He has noted that federal law prohibits illegally paying immigrants.
Mrs. Trump, who received a green card in March 2001 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006, has always maintained that she arrived in the country legally and never violated the terms of her immigration status. During the presidential campaign, she has cited her story to defend her husband's hard line on immigration.
The wife of the GOP presidential nominee, who sometimes worked as a model under just her first name, has said through an attorney that she first came to the U.S. from Slovenia on Aug. 27, 1996, on a B1/B2 visitor visa and then obtained an H-1B work visa on Oct. 18, 1996.
The documents obtained by the AP show she was compensated for the modeling jobs that she worked between Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 of that year, altogether worth $20,056. During this time, her visa allowed her generally to be in the U.S. and look for work, but not perform paid work. The documents consist of detailed accounting ledgers, her contract and related papers.
---
Honesty, RIP: Facts take a beating across US
NEW YORK (AP) — Is this when it ends for that ancient ideal, the truth? Is this where it has come to die, victim of campaigns and conspiracies, politicians and internet trolls and the masses who swallow their rhetoric?
Rest in peace, honesty?
"The value of facts in a democracy has taken a beating," said David Barrett, a political science professor at Villanova University.
It isn't just a presidential race in which Donald Trump has climbed new fact-bending heights while branding opponent Hillary Clinton "crooked" or "lying." Increasingly today, realities seem open to interpretation, and blatant mistruths proliferate.
"There's a profound doubt in this country about the importance of expertise, knowledge, things like that," said Ohio University professor Kevin Mattson. "Trump has just drawn that out to its logical extreme conclusion."
---
How AP rates the presidential race and the Road to 270
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the final days of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton holds advantages over Donald Trump in just enough states to win her the White House — if she can hold them on Election Day.
But Clinton's national lead appears to have narrowed in the last two weeks, and Clinton's winning map appears more fragile than it once did.
The Associated Press this week moves New Hampshire from leaning Democratic to a toss-up, Arizona from a toss-up to leaning Republican, Virginia from strong Democratic to leaning Democratic, and Texas from leaning Republican to strong Republican.
The analysis is of the map as it stands today. It considers preference polling, recent electoral history, demographic trends and campaign priorities such as advertising, travel and on-the-ground staff.
---
---
Human shields, barricades slow Iraqi advance into Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Islamic State fighters launched counterattacks Saturday against Iraqi special forces in eastern Mosul, emerging from populated areas deeper in the city to target the troops with mortars and suicide car bombs in clashes that raged late into the night.
Artillery shelling thundered across the city as snipers traded fire from rooftops and civilians emerged from the front lines waving white flags. There were fresh indications that other residents were being held back by the militants to be used as human shields.
The seesawing battle highlights the challenges ahead for Iraqi forces as they press into more densely populated neighborhoods of the country's second largest city, where they will not be able to rely as much on airstrikes because of the risk of killing civilians.
"Daesh is in the city center and we must be very careful as our forces advance," said Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of the Iraqi special forces, using the Arabic acronym for IS.
The special forces entered the Gogjali district, on the eastern edge of Mosul, on Tuesday, marking their first major foray into the city itself after more than two weeks of fighting in its rural outskirts.
---
Amid political furor, ever-growing rumors permeate S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — She was the secret power behind the South Korean throne, the first allegations said, a mysterious woman whose influence reached deep into the presidential mansion and guided many of the president's public relations efforts.
She is Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult leader and a longtime friend to President Park Geun-hye. And so far, about the only thing that South Korea knows for sure is that Choi edited some of the president's speeches.
But as the political furor has grown, the rumors — widely reported here, widely believed and repeated regularly by the political opposition — have grown as well, permeating almost every corner of South Korean society.
By Friday, Choi had been accused of everything from swaying the careers of pop singers to helping craft North Korea policy to influencing Seoul's multi-billion-dollar purchase of American F-35 fighter jets. With rumors flying, a string of celebrities, from the rapper PSY to a former Miss Korea, have issued statements denying links to Choi's family or distancing themselves from the scandal.
Such allegations may seem ridiculous, but the gladitorial combat of South Korean politics — and the country's long traditions of official corruption and influence-peddling — have bred a deep public cynicism. This is a country, after all, where one former president was ordered to repay more than $200 million he had taken in bribes, and another killed himself in 2009 amid a bribery investigation by throwing himself off a cliff.
---
Suspect accused of holding woman captive called a 'devil'
WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP) — When he was 15 and facing charges he raped a neighbor after forcing her into his home at gunpoint and tying her up, Todd Christopher Kohlhepp's father told court officials the only emotion the teen was capable of showing was anger, and a neighbor called him a "devil on a chain."
Fifteen years after he was released from prison for that crime, Spartanburg County deputies were brought to his property by the last known cellphone signals of two missing people. On Thursday, they found a woman chained in a container for two months. She told investigators that Kohlhepp shot and killed her boyfriend in front of her.
Late Saturday, Sheriff Chuck Wright identified the body found on the site a day earlier as her boyfriend, 32-year-old Charles Carver.
"They're obviously heartbroken," he said after talking to Carver's family. "It's terrible. I do think this helps with a little bit of closure. .. We prayed for God to show us, and He did."
Carver died of multiple gunshot wounds. An anthropologist is helping determine how long Carver was buried, said Coroner Rusty Clevenger. He declined to say how many times Carver had been shot.
---
Fear, secrecy and danger a way of life For Afghan gays
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — To be homosexual in Afghanistan is to live in fear. Naveed and Rameen, young gay men in the capital Kabul have lost count of the number of times they've been lured into dangerous situations on what they believed to be dates.
Both men describe being robbed, beaten up and blackmailed, and receiving death threats. They've even eluded police "honey traps" that could have seen them thrown in prison without charge, simply on suspicion of being gay.
They know they could be killed, with impunity, if they reveal their sexuality. Rameen, 31, tells the story of his friend, Zabi, who was killed by his family after coming out as gay, a so-called "honor killing" usually reserved for young women.
"He was shaming the family by being open about it. They stabbed him so many times," Rameen said. "It was a warning for us, for other gays. Now we keep to ourselves; we live a hidden life. And a hidden life is no life at all."
Both men use fake names among gay friends, and said none of their relatives or colleagues know the truth about their sexuality.
---
Hurricane Matthew brought town's demise, needs a 'miracle'
NICHOLS, S.C. (AP) — Nearly a month since floodwaters consumed this Mayberry-like hamlet in rural South Carolina, few have returned. The fear is that many never will.
Nichols wasn't directly hit by Hurricane Matthew, but its location 50 miles inland from Myrtle Beach, between two converging rivers caused it to fill up like a bathtub after 18 inches of rain fell.
A stew of water, fuel, fertilizer and sewage settled in homes for over a week. As the water receded, toxic black mold grew rampant, leaving nearly all of the town's 261 homes uninhabitable. Brown lines, which start mid-way up once-white doors and get increasingly darker closer to the floor, show how the receding water "got nastier and nastier," said the Rev. Eddie Collier, pastor of Nichols' Methodist church.
He knew he was in trouble when he woke up in bed about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 10, and his hand hit water. His wife's cellphone had just enough power to make one call, and they were rescued by boat several hours later.
While waiting for help, he opened a window.
