CalExit: Californians on social media want to secede after Trump win

Should Californians take their avocados, legal pot and dolphins and leave? Are they just poor losers? Opportunists? It’s your call, but people on social media were talking about a great “CalExit.”
#CalExit became a trending topic a day after Election Day 2016 as some Californians expressed an eagerness to break away from the United States. California went blue (with its 55 Electoral votes) for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, while Republican hopeful Donald Trump carried most states to win the presidential election.
Two of their points were that California has the world's sixth-largest economy, if it were a nation, and is the most populated state in America.
Dear @POTUS, as part of your last efforts, please move your family to the west coast and help us #secede. Thank you.— Leslie H (@umagp) November 9, 2016
I no longer will refer to myself as an American, I am a Californian. #calexit— alexis (@herbivorre) November 9, 2016
California must begin protecting itself now. We cannot live under a Trump Supreme Court #secede #california— califunia (@GravityisRising) November 9, 2016
how about we just pic.twitter.com/L1Pf2NIQO2— laguna tuna (@torayyrose) November 9, 2016
California is most populated state in America with 38,332,521 citizens. Donald Trump didn't win California. Not even close. #Calexit— Cali Separatist (@CaliSeparatist) November 9, 2016
How will #Calexit work? If #Washexit, #Orexit, #Navexit, & #Hawaiexit join in, We'll have the 5th largest econ, and 1/3 of the us military.— Michael Latimeaux (@Starflare5) November 9, 2016
The yescalifornia.org website is pushing a 2019 #Calexit independence referendum
“In the Spring of 2019, Californians will go to the polls in a historic vote to decide by referendum if California should exit the Union, a #Calexit vote,” the website says.
