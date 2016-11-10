Why are we ticklish? Scientists who tickled rats offer an intriguing answer

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:39 Isaiah Briscoe sees advantages to being a leader

1:41 Bevin on #newmajority

2:07 Reel World String Band in rehearsal

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

0:52 House Speaker-elect Jeff Hoover: GOP 'up for the task' of governing

4:26 Drone video of forest fire in Jackson

0:37 'Trump's shenanigans' won't affect Ky. House races, voter says