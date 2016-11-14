PBS anchor Gwen Ifill dies at 61

PBS news anchor Gwen Ifill, who co-hosted PBS’s NewsHour and moderated the “Washington Week” program, died Monday, the network announced. She was 61.
The Associated Press reported that the cause was cancer.
The television journalist, who began her reporting career in newspapers including the New York Times and Washington Post, was in hospice care in Washington when she passed away, WETA president Sharon Percy Rockefeller said in a staff email. PBS had announced that the news anchor was not participating in election coverage because she was taking time off for health issues. Ifill also took a leave of absence for medical care earlier in the year.
Ifill made her transition into broadcasting when she began moderating “Washington Week” in 1999, and moderated a primary debate between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in 2015. She had previously moderated vice-presidential debates in 2004 and 2008, according to Politico.
In a statement, PBS NewsHour executive producer Sara Just praised Ifill’s commitment to fair and accurate journalism.
"Gwen was a standard bearer for courage, fairness and integrity in an industry going through seismic change,” Just wrote. “She was a mentor to so many across the industry and her professionalism was respected across the political spectrum. She was a journalist's journalist and set an example for all around her.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
