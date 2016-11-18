Police: Son of Rep. John Conyers found safe in Houston

Houston police say longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers' youngest son, who was reported missing this week, has been found safe.
Police spokesman Kese Smith says Carl Conyers, a 21-year-old student at the University of Houston, was found unharmed at his apartment complex in Houston early Friday by university police.
Smith says Carl Conyers was interviewed by Houston police investigators and is with family. The circumstances of his disappearance are under investigation.
He had been the subject of a search since Tuesday, when he was last seen by his roommate.
His girlfriend, Daisha Lewis, told WWJ-AM in Detroit she was supposed to meet him on campus Wednesday, but he never showed.
John Conyers is a Detroit Democrat who was elected to Congress in 1964 and is its longest-serving member.
