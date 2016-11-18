Mall Santa removed after telling girl that Hillary Clinton is ‘on my naughty list’

0:31 Duke performs first hand transplant in NC Pause

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:59 Pot and the presidency

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

1:08 Truck crashes into tree and catches fire

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:04 What UK basketball is working on now