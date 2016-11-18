Dr. Phil is under fire for episode featuring visibly sick actress Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall is known to most for her iconic turn as the terrified Wendy Torrance in the classic horror film “The Shining.” The actress also gained fame for her roles in “Popeye” and “3 Women.”
But more recently, she has been the subject of a heated discussion on mental illness after she appeared on the talk show “Dr. Phil” and said she believed actor Robin Williams was not dead, the “Sheriff of Nottingham” was threatening her and she has a “whirring disc” in her leg.
Duvall’s appearance on the show shocked many, as her disheveled clothing and rambling statements worried fans that the 67-year-old might be suffering from a mental illness, per the Los Angeles Times.
A trailer for the episode was released Wednesday, and the show itself aired Friday. In the meantime, celebrities and social media users alike criticized Dr. Phil McGraw, the show’s host, for exploiting Duvall’s poor health for entertainment and called for a boycott of the show.
Vivian Kubrick, daughter of famed director Stanley Kubrick, who directed Duvall in “The Shining,” slammed McGraw as “appallingly cruel” and “heartless” in an open letter to McGraw she posted on Twitter.
“I recoil in complete disgust. I hope others will join me in boycotting your utterly heartless form of entertainment, because it has nothing to do with compassionate healing,” she wrote.
My Letter to you @DrPhil— Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) November 17, 2016
Re: Your exploitive use of Shelly Duvall is a form of LURID ENTERTAINMENT and is shameful. pic.twitter.com/4f6MRTzr0A
Since then, Kubrick has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Duvall to get the help she needs. As of Friday night, it has raised nearly $8,000.
But Kubrick was not alone in her outrage. Mia Farrow, Patton Oswalt, Lee Unkrich, Ron Perlman and other Hollywood figures expressed support for Duvall while criticizing McGraw for using the actress’s misfortune to boost ratings, per Deadline.com.
In other news, Dr Phil up for Director of Human Health and Resources. https://t.co/uG0z4pErpE— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 18, 2016
. @DrPhil It is upsetting & unethical to exploit beloved Shelley Duval at this vulnerable time in her life. Do not air that show!! Pls RT— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 17, 2016
Press: Stop gawking at Shelley Duvall's mental illness. Write about her— Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) November 17, 2016
being exploited by @DrPhil, not what she's said while Ill.
McCABE & MRS. MILLER, THIEVES LIKE US, THE SHINING, 3 WOMEN, ROXANNE (et al). Shelley Duvall deserves respect, not exploitation.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 17, 2016
On social media, reaction was similar.
.@DrPhil's platform: exploitation and condescension disguised as concern and assistance. Shame on you for this #ShelleyDuvall interview.— Jamaal D. Pittman (@JamaalDPittman) November 19, 2016
.@TheDrPhilShow If the update on #ShelleyDuvall isn't produced with respect & compassion, don't bother. Today's show was handled horribly.— Jamaal D. Pittman (@JamaalDPittman) November 19, 2016
@DrPhil's deep concern is apparent. That concern? Ratings. Poor #ShelleyDuVall. Shame on you #DrPhil. #exploitive #nami #unethical— Ty DeMartino (@TytheWriter) November 19, 2016
I feel like this could have been done in private without cameras. #shelleyduvall #DrPhil— Michel McDonald (@Xanapus) November 18, 2016
And once the episode aired, it became clear that McGraw’s help had a limited impact, if any, as Duvall refused to take medication or cooperate with doctors McGraw had her consult with, according to USA Today.
Instead, the episode featured lots of footage of Duvall displaying paranoia and fear as she and McGraw travel to a mental-health clinic. When she refused to sign paperwork to authorize treatment, McGraw told viewers she had returned to her home in Texas and that she was being treated by local professionals using “alternative” methods.
“We will keep you updated on her progress and hope, hope, hope that there is a happy ending to this story,” McGraw said to close the episode.
In the past, McGraw has drawn intense criticism for his show, as many feel it exploits mental illness for profit and entertainment and that people suffering would be better helped without being broadcast on national TV.
But Duvall’s appearance has generated especially intense opposition. McGraw has not revealed how he persuaded Duvall, who has not appeared in a film since 2002, to go on camera, prompting some to speculate she was incapable of giving permission. Others have pointed out the fact that the episode coincides with the November “sweeps” period, when television programs typically try to generate higher viewership, as proof that McGraw is more interested in ratings than helping Duvall.
@TheDrPhilShow @DrPhil Wow, Dr. Phil, just in time for sweeps, huh? A new low, even for a charlatan like you.— LisaJ1978 (@LisaJessup78) November 18, 2016
‘Dr. Phil’ Airs Hour Of Ill & Confused Shelley Duvall for November Sweeps Broadcast, Triggering Hollywood Outrage https://t.co/wMrkdOgS9l pic.twitter.com/ehozTjOB7Z— Yahoo Breaking News (@YahooBreaking) November 19, 2016
