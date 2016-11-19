She heard a family criticizing a gay man. So she paid for their meal and left a note.

A Denton woman is spreading a message of love after her story about buying an anti-gay family’s dinner went viral when she posted a picture of the receipt on Facebook.
Natalie Elle Woods was eating at Snuffers’s Restaurant and Bar in Addison on Nov. 11 when she overheard the people sitting near her bashing their family member for being gay.
“This gentleman was discussing how disgusted he was with his gay nephew for being gay and for being liberal,” Woods told Fox4news.com
She then went on to ask the waiter for the family’s bill and paid for the nearly $50 meal.
Woods told Fox4news.com that she was inspired by First Lady Michelle Obama’s words in July, “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. When they go low, you go high.”
On the receipt, which she posted on Facebook, she wrote, “Happy Holidays from the very gay, very liberal table sitting next to you. Jesus made me this way. P.S. Be accepting of your family.”
The post had over 2,000 reactions, was shared over 200 times and over 200 people left encouraging comments all the way from California to New York and Mexico City to Norway.
Little did Woods know the impact it would have on the rest of the world, but hopes her story will continue to spread the message of love, the Huffington Post reported.
“I didn’t pay for anyone’s mortgage or name my first born after them, I simply bought their dinner and wrote a message of love and truth,” Woods wrote in a Facebook post six days later. “I don’t know whyyyyyyyyyyyyy this is blowing up, but if it inspires kindness or compassion in others, cool.”
Azia Branson
