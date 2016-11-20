AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 photo, a jet plane flies across the moon seen from Beijing, China. The brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up the sky on Monday in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon is known as the supermoon.
Ng Han Guan, File
AP Photo
This Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 aerial photo shows the damage to a state highway near Kaikoura after a powerful earthquake hit New Zealand. A powerful earthquake that rocked New Zealand on Monday triggered landslides and a small tsunami, cracked apart roads and homes, but largely spared the country the devastation it saw five years ago when a deadly earthquake struck the same region.
SNPA via AP, File
David Alexander
In this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 photo, Indians stand in a queue to deposit and exchange discontinued currency notes outside a bank in New Delhi, India. Chaotic scenes played out across India over the weekend, with long lines growing even longer and scuffles breaking out, as millions of anxious people tried to change old currency notes that became worthless days earlier when the government demonetized high-value bills.
Altaf Qadri, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 photo, a worker prepares to add final touches on rubber masks depicting President-elect Donald Trump at the Ogawa Studio in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Ogawa Studio, the only manufacturer of rubber masks in Japan, is working non-stop to catch up with a flood of orders for Trump masks since his election victory one week ago. The masks cost 2,400 yen or US$ 22.40 dollars each and are on sale at local toy shops, retail stores as well as through the internet shopping sites.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Nov. 19, 2016 photo, a soldier is lowered from a helicopter to practice rescuing a person in the water during a joint rescue operation in the U.S.-China Disaster Management Exchange (DME) in Kunming, southwestern China's Yunnan Province, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Chinese and U.S. commanders on Friday stressed the importance of maintaining military-to-military exchanges under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, saying they are crucial for building confidence between the two armed forces that remain deeply wary of each other, after troops from the two sides staged joint drills in an effort to better coordinate responses to humanitarian disasters.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 photo, South Korean protesters hold up candles during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 photo, a South Korean protester wearing a mask listens to a speech during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 photo, newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, right, is surrounded by photographers and reporters outside the high court in Hong Kong. Two newly elected Hong Kong separatist lawmakers who used anti-China insults when being sworn in were disqualified from taking office in a court decision Tuesday. A Hong Kong High Court judge ruled that Sixtus Leung and Yau of the Youngspiration party violated a section of the semiautonomous Chinese city's constitution, the Basic Law, as well as laws covering oaths taken by officials.
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 photo, protesters chant slogans as the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is finally buried at the Heroes' Cemetery in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. Marcos was buried "like a thief in the night" Friday at the country's heroes' cemetery in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony which opponents said mocked the democratic triumph won when a "people power" revolt ousted him three decades ago.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 photo, a Filipino military band rides a truck inside the Heroes' Cemetery where former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried in Taguig, near Manila, Philippines. Marcos was buried "like a thief in the night" Friday at the country's heroes' cemetery in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony which opponents said mocked the democratic triumph won when a "people power" revolt ousted him three decades ago.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 photo, Australia's David Warner crashes over the boundary rope while fielding against South Africa during their cricket test match in Hobart, Australia.
Rick Rycroft, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 photo, Cambodian rowers on a wooden boats compete on the Tonle Sap river in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia during the annual water festival. The three-day festival started Sunday dedicates to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors.
Heng Sinith, File
AP Photo
