Watch this Kansas dog pull off the perfect mannequin challenge

Sure, lots of dogs are really good at playing dead.
But get them to freeze in place while “baking” cookies?
Or have one sit like a statue with a pile of Doritos balanced on its head?
Good luck with that.
Better yet, ask Ryan Thomas of Pittsburg, Kan., how he got his boxer, Boston, to do all of that in creating one of the most popular mannequin challenges — canine edition — out there.
My dog has the best #mannequinchallange pic.twitter.com/qaUvj5JOXN— Ryan T (@Ryan_Thomas02) November 16, 2016
The #MannequinChallenge requires a group of people — or in this case, one dog — to strike poses and freeze in place, usually to the tune of “Black Beatles” by hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.
Thomas posted a 45-second Twitter video of his 8-year-old boxer’s mannequin prowess on Nov. 15.
“My dog has the best #mannequinchallenge,” wrote Thomas, a Pittsburg State University student.
Thousands agree. In just the first 24 hours it was seen nearly 9 million times. It has since scooped up more than 200,000 retweets and more than 254,000 likes.
“I thought maybe my friends would retweet it, it would get maybe 50 retweets at max, and then me and my girlfriend went to the gym and while I was at the gym I couldn’t focus because my phone was going off and that’s when I knew it was going to go viral but I didn’t expect hundreds of thousands,” Thomas told KOAM TV in Pittsburg.
He said Boston “stays” in any position he’s put in.
“The only hard part is that his balance isn’t as good now that he’s getting older, but if you get him to balance, you can get him to do whatever you want,” he told the TV station.
“If you wanted to he’d do it for hours, but I wouldn’t do that to him.”
Two days after he posted the first video, Thomas posted a 27-second video showing Boston gassing up a car and making a purchase at a convenience store.
Good boy, Boston, good boy.
Road Trip #MannequinChallenge check out his instagram bostontheboxer1 pic.twitter.com/FnZKc9wQDa— Ryan T (@Ryan_Thomas02) November 18, 2016
Oh, and he plays ping pong, too.
Boston actually has more talents than sitting still, he actually is a really great ping-pong player. pic.twitter.com/AiRlBXeB9S— Ryan T (@Ryan_Thomas02) November 16, 2016
