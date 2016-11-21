College removes U.S. flags after one burned following election

4:26 Drone video of forest fire in Jackson Pause

0:54 Mark Stoops admires Lamar Jackson's leadership

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:47 The secrets to making a good apple pie

0:56 Benny Snell credits offensive line

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin

0:38 Bam Adebayo is getting way better

0:34 Malik Monk: We're having fun