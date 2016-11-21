Hit by a car, he fell 50 feet into an icy river with a broken leg. And survived.

Early Monday morning, Steven Arrasmith, 34, of Mesa, Idaho, pulled over on the Snake River Bridge between Oregon and Idaho to help a fellow motorist who'd been in a crash. Moments later, he was in the Snake River 50 feet below.
According to Oregon State Police, Arrasmith had stopped his 2016 Jeep behind a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado that had hit black ice and crashed into the bridge.
Arrasmith is a correctional officer and first aid certified. He wanted to check in on the occupants of the Chevrolet to see if they needed help, he said.
Arrasmith, 34, was standing in front of his Jeep when Jim Hundall, 68, of Walla Walla, Washington, driving a 2008 Hyundai, hit black ice, and struck the Jeep. The Jeep lurched into Arrasmith, throwing him over the bridge's railing.
Arrasmith clung to the bridge for a few moments, even with a serious injury, before losing his grip and falling into the river.
Arrasmith said he had a broken femur, and that the only thing that kept him focused was the thought of his son.
“I thought about my 7-month-old son how I have to be there for him,” he said. “That was my drive and desire.”
Once in the water, he shed heavier clothing and swam to an island in the river. When a police officer arrived on scene the officer waded through the river to bring Arrasmith a wool blanket, Arrasmith said.
Once emergency crews arrived they took Arrasmith to the hospital.
Arrasmith said he’s going into surgery Monday, and he urged drivers to be careful.
“Everybody needs to realize it’s winter. Slow down. Don’t use cruise control,” he said. “Speed kills.”
