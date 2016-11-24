Once homeless herself, she now gives help – and hope – to those who still are

From the lobby of Columbus’ Valley Rescue Mission, volunteer Teala Sykes paused to look back at her youth in Atlanta, when she was as homeless as the people she helped serve a Thanksgiving meal Thursday.
She had come a long way, since then – a hundred miles and 15 years, but she had not forgotten.
Today she’s 42, working as an administrative assistant for a college vice-president, with a bachelor’s degree in human services plus a minor in psychology, and a master’s degree in business administration. Her children have grown up, now ages 21, 20 and 17.
She is grateful for all that she has, and empathizes with those who have nothing, because she was one of them.
Fifteen years ago, when her children were 6, 5 and 2, the daughter of a Fort Benning soldier was working at a call center in Atlanta, where she had moved to seek a better life. What had seemed better soon turned sour, as “bad decision-making” with finances first led to her losing her home, and then to losing her job.
Her children’s father, she said, was simply not there, not contributing anything.
That was around 2001, when she and her kids moved into a shelter, where they remained for about a year. Toward the end of 2002, she moved back to Columbus, and got into subsidized housing.
She prayed then that she could go back to college. She’d graduated high school with a full scholarship but had passed up the opportunity, another bad decision. She told God if she got another chance, she wouldn’t let it pass again.
She got another chance – first at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, then at Troy University. She got a part-time job working in a college computer lab, and her kids went off to local schools.
The work and the education paid off and put her where she is now. She thanks God for that, saying her prayers were answered.
Still she remembers that she could wind up right back where she started. As with most working parents, a single misfortune is all it takes.
“A number of different things can happen in their lives,” she said. “It can be something traumatic. They can go into a depression. They can like me just make the wrong decision, even knowing what the right decision is. It can be mismanagement. It can be a lack of knowledge.”
She recalls a time when people meeting her didn’t believe she was homeless, because she didn’t “look” homeless. The stereotype of a homeless person remains a haggard vagrant drinking on a bench with all his stuff piled around him in sacks.
Most homeless people look about as average as anyone, she said. A lot of them are working, but don’t make enough money for rent or a house payment. And many are not alone: They have children.
What some don’t have is hope, and that’s one reason she volunteers to work with them, to tell them they can recover, like she did.
“That’s part of the reason: You know, I do come here because I’ve been in that situation,” she said. “I’ve had to go and be fed by a church; I’ve had to go to another place and get a meal.”
That brought her and four others from the Gifts of God Ministry at 2727 Waverly Ave. to the Second Avenue rescue mission Thursday, where volunteers made and served meals from 120 turkeys, 70 hams, 300 cans of green beans, 200 pounds of dressing, 35 packs of rolls, 20 pounds of butter and 10 gallons of gravy.
Fifty volunteers fed about a thousand people, some at the rescue mission, some at the mission’s Damascus Way shelter for women and children, and others in their homes, to which meals were delivered.
As volunteers got set up to serve Thursday morning, Sykes took time to talk about what she went through.
While working in Atlanta, she hadn’t imagined she would be among those with nowhere to go.
“The funny thing was, I was working,” she recalled. “I also had a car. I had a place to live, and what happened was my finances were not in order, so that caused me to lose my place, but I was still working. But because I didn’t have the stability, that caused me also to lose my job, which led to me losing my car.”
She went into a woman’s shelter, where she struggled to make her children’s lives seem “as normal as possible,” she said.
Originally from Virginia, she came to Columbus when her father was assigned to Fort Benning. But like a lot of young adults back then, she didn’t want to stay, and Atlanta seemed more promising.
When that dream broke, she decided Columbus was the place to start over.
She graduated from CVCC in 2005, got her bachelor’s degree from Troy in 2008, and then her master’s in 2011. She worked part-time at CVCC until she got a full-time job there.
“When people see me and I tell them that I once was homeless with children, they’re shocked, because they say, ‘You don’t look like what you’ve been through.’ And I’m like, ‘you never know,’ ” she said. “You take the time to talk to people; you take the time to get to know their situation and their story. You never know who you can help by being open and transparent about what you’ve been through, and what the Lord has allowed you to come out of.”
She added: “When you get the understanding that this could be me again, or this could be somebody I know – this could be my brother; this could be my sister – you know you never know whose life you’re touching. If I made it out, somebody else can, too. And I wouldn’t mind being that inspiration to say, ‘I know what you’re going through, and I understand. It’s a better day that’s coming, and there’s greater out there for you. You just have to keep pushing, and don’t ever give up.’”
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments