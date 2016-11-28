‘Naked Cowboys’ serenade Trump Tower crowd, key aide

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game Pause

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:33 Cal says Cats need to experience close games

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas

2:05 Cal says Briscoe, Willis should play Monday

0:48 Dorian Baker overcame drop

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin