AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Brazilian soccer team's plane crashes in Colombia; 76 dead
MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — A chartered plane with a Brazilian first division soccer team crashed near Medellin while on its way to the finals of a regional tournament, killing 76 people, Colombian officials said Tuesday. Five people survived.
The British Aerospace 146 short-haul plane, operated by a charter airline named LaMia, declared an emergency at 10 p.m. Monday (0300 GMT) because of an electrical failure, aviation authorities said.
The aircraft, which had departed from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, was transporting the Chapecoense soccer team to Medellin's Jose Maria Cordova airport.
The team, from southern Brazil and which had started its journey in Sao Paulo, was scheduled to play Wednesday in the first of a two-game Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional of Medellin.
It wasn't immediately clear if the team switched planes in Bolivia or just made a stopover with the same plane.
A list of sports teams involved in fatal plane crashes
Members of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense were among 81 people on board a chartered aircraft that crashed late Monday in Medellin, Colombia. It was not immediately clear how many players were among the casualties.
A list of other sports teams involved in fatal plane crashes:
Nov. 8, 1948 — Czechoslovak national team, five members including IIHF Hall of Famer, Ladislav Trojak, in the English Channel.
May 4, 1949 — Italian soccer club Turin. The four-time league champions lost 22 members, including 18 players, in Turin, Italy.
Jan. 7, 1950 — Moscow VVS ice hockey team, 11 players, near Sverdlovsk.
AP Interview: Iraqi leader predicts IS collapse in Mosul
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says Islamic State group fighters lack the courage to put up long-term resistance in Mosul, despite unleashing hundreds of car bombs that have killed and maimed Iraqi soldiers and civilians as the fight for Iraq's second-largest city appears set to extend well into next year.
"We have seen the whole organization collapsing in terms of standing in the face of our own armed forces," al-Abadi said. "The success of liberating a huge area indicates that Daesh does not have the gut now or the motivation to fight as they were doing before," he added, using the Arabic acronym for the extremist group.
In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, al-Abadi said Mosul was now completely encircled and that the speed with which the area was secured surpassed his expectations. He declined to say how many Iraqi troops have been killed since the operation began six weeks ago but said the rate of battlefield losses was "sustainable."
The prime minister said he expects the incoming Trump administration to grant Iraq a greater degree of logistical support in its war on terror, and dismissed suggestions by Donald Trump in the election campaign that he would seize some of Iraq's oil production as a kind of "reimbursement" for U.S. efforts in Iraq.
Trump said in September that he would "take the oil" from Iraq, claiming that the Iranians would step in otherwise.
Trump summons Romney for 2nd look as staffers squabble
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's hunt for a secretary of state is veering into dramatic terrain, with the president-elect summoning Mitt Romney back for a second look as a top aide leads a public pressure campaign against the pick.
Trump has a follow-up meeting Tuesday with the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, who has become a symbol of the internal divisions agitating the transition team. He also plans to sit with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. On Monday, Trump spent an hour with retired Gen. David Petraeus, a new contender.
Aides were divided over Trump's choices, particularly the prospect that Trump could tap Romney for the top-tier diplomatic post. In an unusual public airing of internal machinations, Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday warned that the president-elect's supporters would feel "betrayed" if he tapped Romney as secretary of state.
Exiting Trump Tower on Monday night, Vice President-elect Mike Pence simply teased "a number of very important announcements tomorrow."
One announcement expected Tuesday was Georgia Rep. Tom Price to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Trump has selected Price for the role, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person was not authorized to discuss the nomination publicly ahead of the announcement and so insisted on anonymity.
Young immigrants who came forward now worried about future
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of young immigrants living in the country illegally willingly came out of the shadows and identified themselves to the Obama administration on the promise that they'd be safe from deportation and allowed to work.
Some may now regret that decision.
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to immediately scrap the program that protected these immigrants. If he does, it's not clear whether he would take action against the more than 741,000 participants. But if he decides to pursue them, the government now has their addresses, photographs and fingerprints.
Twenty-year-old Nancy Villas was among the first to apply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in the summer of 2012, waiting in line hours at a sign-up site at Chicago's Navy Pier. Since then she's been working part time at a child care center to pay for college classes. Now she's worried she may eventually be forced to return to Mexico, a country she left when she was 9.
"I knew it was the only way to have better opportunities," Villas said. "I took the risk without thinking that somebody would want to take it away."
Ohio State attack: Terrorism eyed as police seek more info
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured 11 people was an act of terror by a Somali-born student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
The attacker, identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan, plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, and then got out and began stabbing people with a butcher knife before he was shot to death by a campus police officer, authorities said.
A motive was not immediately known, but police said they were investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.
Artan was born in Somalia and was a legal permanent U.S. resident, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The FBI joined the investigation.
Ohio State University police Chief Craig Stone said Artan deliberately drove his small gray Honda over a curb outside an engineering classroom building and then began knifing people. Officer Alan Horujko, 28, who was nearby because of a gas leak arrived on the scene and shot the driver in less than a minute, Stone said.
Trek to Castro's final resting spot traces revolution's past
HAVANA (AP) — After his band of bearded rebels won power in 1959, Fidel Castro embarked on a victory tour delivering speeches to cheering crowds stretching from the eastern Cuban city of Santiago to Havana. Starting Wednesday, his ashes will retrace that journey in a solemn procession to his final resting spot.
The trip is fraught with symbolism as the island nation prepares to bury the only leader it has known in 57 years besides his younger brother, Raul Castro. The six-day Caravan of Freedom that Fidel Castro led in 1959 was among his most triumphant moments. As Castro's remains are prepared for the return to Santiago, the state is rekindling images of a younger Castro whose legacy they vow to keep alive.
"Fidel will always be that restless youth and tireless revolutionary, who attacked the Moncada, arrived aboard the Granma yacht to forge the path to freedom, fought like a lion in the Sierra Maestra and crossed the country in the Caravan of Victory," proclaimed an article in Granma, the official Communist Party newspaper, a day after Castro's death.
The caravan carrying Castro's ashes will pass through a countryside dramatically different from the one he rode through more than five decades ago.
"It's a kind of symbolic closure to his rule," said William LeoGrande, an American University professor of Latin American politics. "The Castro era began with the triumph of the revolution and Fidel's march across the country. Now he's gone and they retrace that route, and the Cubans of this era have a chance to say goodbye."
2nd day of homage to Fidel Castro to end with mammoth rally
HAVANA (AP) — Schools and government offices will be closed Tuesday for a second day of homage to Fidel Castro, with the day ending in a rally on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.
Hundreds of thousands of Cubans have been bidding farewell to Castro, pledging allegiance to his socialist ideology and paying tribute before images of the leader as a young guerrilla gazing out over the country he would come to rule for nearly a half century.
Lines stretched for hours outside Havana's Plaza of the Revolution, the heart of government power. There and across Cuba, people signed condolence books and an oath of loyalty to Castro's sweeping May 1, 2000, proclamation of the Cuban revolution as an unending battle for socialism, nationalism and an outsize role for the island on the world stage.
Tribute sites were set up in hundreds of places across the island as the government urged Cubans to reaffirm their belief in a socialist, single-party system that in recent years has struggled to maintain the fervor that was widespread at the triumph of the 1959 revolution.
Many mourners came on their own, but thousands were sent in groups by the communist government, which still employs about 80 percent of the working people in Cuba despite the growth of the private sector under Castro's successor, his brother Raul.
S. Korean leader offers conditional resignation amid scandal
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Park Geun-hye said Tuesday that she'll resign — if parliament arranges the technical details — in her latest attempt to fend off impeachment efforts and massive street protests amid prosecution claims that a corrupt confidante wielded government power from the shadows.
Opponents immediately called Park's conditional resignation offer a stalling tactic, and analysts said her steadfast denial that she has done anything wrong could embolden her enemies. The country's largest opposition party, the Minjoo Party, said it would not let Park's "ploy to avoid impeachment" interfere with a planned vote on impeachment that could take place this Friday or the next.
Park, who did not take questions from reporters after her live address to the nation, said she will "leave the matters about my fate, including the shortening of my presidential term, to be decided by the National Assembly," referring to parliament.
"If the ruling and opposition parties discuss and come up with a plan to reduce the confusion in state affairs and ensure a safe transfer of governments, I will step down from the presidential position under that schedule and by processes stated in law," she said.
How exactly this might play out is still unclear. But some saw Park's speech as a clear effort to avoid leaving office, despite the resignation language.
'Moonlight' shines brightest at Trump-focused Gotham Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — At a Gotham Independent Film Awards overshadowed by the election of Donald Trump, Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" shined brightest.
A celebrated film about a boy growing up gay, black and poor in Miami, "Moonlight," virtually swept the night, taking best feature, best screenplay, a special jury award for best ensemble and the audience award. The Gothams, which honor independent film, are essentially the kick-off to Hollywood's long awards season.
Monday night's ceremony, hosted in Manhattan by Keegan-Michael Key, also served as the first opportunity for the film industry — or at least a sizable chunk of its more East Coast, indie contingent — to formally gather since the election. It gave much of Hollywood (which overwhelmingly backed Hilary Clinton) a chance to commiserate over drinks, try out punchlines and make a rallying cry for art's political power.
Key, half of the former Comedy Central duo "Key and Peele," opened, with deadpan sarcasm, with what he said was a 4-week-old monologue.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we are so grateful that we live in a country that celebrates diversity," said Key. Later, he gave up the guise and spoke earnestly. "Our voices need to be heard now," he said.
