November 29, 2016 12:06 AM

Maine high school picks deaf student to be mascot

PORTLAND, Maine

A high school in Maine's largest city has picked a deaf student to serve as the school's sports mascot for the first time.

Freshman Kameron King will don the Bulldog costume. The school district says he was chosen after responding to a school announcement seeking a volunteer. He'll wear it at sporting events, pep rallies and other events.

Kameron says he feels "inspired" to wear the costume "even though it's very hot." He says he does not think the responsibility will be any more of a challenge for him than it would be for anyone else, and that he'll use his energy to get the crowd fired up.

