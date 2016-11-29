That shopping app you downloaded might be fake

0:51 Sober dorm, other services possible for UK students with substances abuse issues Pause

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

2:06 Andover credit card thief

3:08 Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar