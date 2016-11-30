AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump transition points toward presidency with new norms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, that most unconventional of presidential candidates, last spring pledged that he would act perfectly presidential when the time was right.
"I will be so presidential that you'll call me and you'll say, 'Donald, you have to stop that, it's too much,'" he promised during a March television interview.
Less than two months from Inauguration Day, there are growing signs that Trump's idea of what's presidential may never sync up with past norms — to the delight of some and dismay of others.
The president-elect has kept up his habit of sending unfiltered tweets, directly challenged the First Amendment right to burn the flag and selected a flame-throwing outsider for a top adviser. He's shown no hesitation to traffic in unsubstantiated rumors, has mixed dealings in business and government, and has flouted diplomatic conventions to make his own suggestion for who should be Britain's ambassador to the U.S., a job that happens to already be filled. He's picked numerous fights with individual journalists, disregarded past practices on press access and dabbled in the name-calling that was commonplace during his candidacy.
Trump's search for Cabinet nominees has played out like a reality TV show, with a number of candidates engaged in unabashed self-promotion while their assets and liabilities are publicly debated by members of the president-elect's own transition team. (It's normally a hush-hush process until the unveiling of an appointee). Trump's tweet that "Fidel Castro is dead!" had none of the diplomatic subtleties normally associated with such an international development.
Trump tapping Washington, Wall Street veterans for top jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is tapping conservatives with deep ties to Washington and Wall Street to fill out key Cabinet roles as he continues to deliberate over his secretary of state.
Trump was moving forward with nominations, including former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as secretary of the Treasury.
Mnuchin's official announcement was expected as early as Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the decision who insisted on anonymity in order to confirm the pick ahead of time.
Trump on Tuesday chose Georgia Rep. Tom Price to oversee the nation's health care system, picking a fierce "Obamacare" critic who has championed efforts to privatize Medicare. And he selected another veteran Republican, Elaine Chao, a former labor secretary and the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to head the Department of Transportation.
Mnuchin, 53, led Trump's finance operations during the presidential campaign and became close to the president-elect and his family. But he has no government experience, which could prove a hurdle in navigating the tricky politics of Washington.
Hunt begins for cause of crash that wipes out Brazilian team
LA UNION, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's worst air crash in two decades snuffed out a storybook run by a Brazilian soccer team, and authorities are digging in trying to figure out why a chartered jetliner crashed in the Andes, killing all but six of the 77 people aboard.
The country's aviation agency said Tuesday that the British Aerospace 146's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder had been found among the wreckage strewn over a mountainside and were already being studied by experts.
Initially, Colombian officials said the short-haul jet suffered an electrical failure, but there was also heavy rain when the crew declared an emergency and the plane disappeared from radar just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Authorities also said they were not ruling out the possibility the aircraft ran out of fuel minutes before it was to land at Jose Maria Cordova airport outside Medellin, a report given to rescuers by a surviving flight attendant. Officials said they hoped to interview her Wednesday.
Emotional pain resonated across the region over the loss of much of the Chapecoense soccer team from southern Brazil, which just two years after working its way into Brazil's top league for the first time in decades had fought its way into the championship of one of South America's most prestigious tournaments.
Possible tornado kills 3 in Alabama as storms cross South
ROSALIE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado killed three people in Alabama as a line of severe storms moved across the South overnight, authorities said.
The three who died were all in a mobile home in the northeastern Alabama community of Rosalie, Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told The Associated Press early Wednesday. Another person in the home was critically injured, Harnen said.
Harnen also said there were a number of other injuries and estimated that 16 to 20 structures in the county have been destroyed.
Possible tornadoes were reported across several counties in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Nash said.
Tornadoes and hail were also reported Tuesday in Louisiana and Mississippi. In Mississippi, the National Weather Service in Jackson said late Tuesday that it had counted six confirmed tornadoes so far in the areas of the state it monitors.
Syrian government presses on in Aleppo, thousands displaced
BEIRUT (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in Aleppo as pro-government Syrian forces press on with their campaign to reclaim the divided city.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said Wednesday more than 50,000 out of an estimated quarter-million inhabitants have been displaced by attacks on rebel-held eastern Aleppo over the past 4 days. Many of them fled to safer ground in areas under government or Kurdish control.
The International Committee of the Red Cross says around 20,000 people have fled.
The Lebanese Al-Manar TV channel reported from the Aleppo countryside that pro-government forces were advancing in the southern portion of the city's rebel enclave.
The government has seized much of the northern half of the enclave in a swift advance that began Saturday.
Analysis: S. Korea leader again buys time, but failure looms
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — She pulled off a deft bit of political maneuvering, probably born of desperation. Now South Korea's president has a sliver of breathing space as impeachment closes in and millions throng the streets to clamor for her to just go away.
For Park Geun-hye, the next few days, perhaps the most crucial in her presidency, will determine what political price will she pay, and exactly how much time she has bought.
Park's offer to shorten her term in office if a bickering parliament can set up a legal pathway to doing so has been widely criticized as a stalling ploy aimed at luring back members of her conservative party who supported impeachment. That support by former Park loyalists is crucial if a coalition of opposition parties is going to secure the necessary impeachment votes.
Park's conditional resignation proposal, if it delays impeachment, could give her time to search for a way to exit with some sense of grace, rather than be impeached and stripped of power while a court reviews whether to drive her from office.
To some extent, she has already succeeded in wriggling some of the way out from what had very recently looked like an impossible political situation.
Reckoning for Pelosi as House Democrats vote for leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi faces a challenge to her job as frustrated House Democrats meet to select a new slate of leaders.
Pelosi is likely to be re-elected easily Wednesday despite disenchantment among some in the Democratic caucus she has led since 2002. Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is challenging her for the job, arguing that newer lawmakers need a bigger voice in a caucus that's been led for years by the same aging slate of leaders and committee chairmen.
Leadership elections were originally scheduled to be held before Thanksgiving but were delayed to give Democrats more time to discuss and process the election results and consider a path forward. Many are discouraged after losing the White House and making smaller than expected gains in both chambers of Congress.
"I believe we must do more than simply paper over the cracks," said Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of a handful of House Democrats to endorse Ryan. "We can't just say the right things — we must take concrete steps to move our party in the right direction."
The 76-year-old Pelosi has been promising some changes to assuage concerns in her caucus, including adding a member of the freshmen class to her leadership team. But her proposals do little to ensure new blood at the very top or change the seniority system that has key committees led by lawmakers in their 80s at a moment when the party needs to be defending President Barack Obama's health care law and other initiatives.
Ordinary people trained to save lives in shootings, attacks
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — It's become a hallmark of terror attacks and school shootings: the fateful minutes or hours when the wounded are hunkered down, waiting for the violence to play out and for help to arrive.
In Monday's car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University, one of the 11 wounded victims hid in a campus building for nearly 90 minutes before police gave the all-clear and she could be treated. When a gunman opened fire at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, in June, a woman sent a frantic text message to her mother saying she had been shot and couldn't stop the bleeding. She later died.
Such incidents are the impetus behind a new federal initiative to train everyone at schools and other public places — custodians, security guards and administrators — on how to treat gunshots, gashes and other injuries until actual EMTs can get to the scene.
"We don't want you to just hide and bleed to death like we saw in Orlando and other places," said Lawrence Zacarese, the assistant chief of police at Stony Brook University, which is spearheading training for school districts and colleges across the country. "We want you hiding and maintaining and doing some administration of first aid until we can get there."
At a training session Tuesday, paramedics and doctors brought in fake body parts — blood spurting from the wounds — to show staffers of a Long Island school district how to tie tourniquets and pack open wounds with whatever they have.
Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at UNICEF gala
NEW YORK (AP) — Katy Perry was the night's big honoree, but Hillary Clinton got the biggest ovation as the former presidential candidate presented the pop star with an award from UNICEF at Tuesday's Snowflake Ball.
Clinton, who lost the recent election to Donald Trump, gave Perry the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award for her charitable efforts with the organization. Her appearance at the event was a surprise, and Clinton got a sustained standing ovation from the cheering crowd.
She described Perry as someone who has "the spirit and the energy and the compassion that Audrey Hepburn brought to her work from UNICEF."
She added that Perry had the most Twitter followers, then jokingly added that she "might have some competition" — an apparent reference to the ever-tweeting president-elect.
Clinton also said Perry's lyrics "remind us when you get knocked down to get back up" — causing more cheers to erupt in the audience.
