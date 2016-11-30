Hearing over special prosecutor set in Christie bridge case

A New Jersey judge is set to hear arguments in a citizen's complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington lane-closure scandal.
Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol will hear arguments Wednesday over Wayne resident William Brennan's request for a special prosecutor.
Brennan, a former Teaneck firefighter and attorney by training, alleged in a criminal complaint that Christie violated the state's official misconduct statute by failing to reopen the lanes to the country's busiest bridge in 2013.
The Christie-appointed attorney general and Bergen County prosecutor could decide to pursue the misconduct complaint, but have recused themselves.
Christie attorney Craig Carpenito said in court documents Brennan doesn't have standing to seek a special prosecutor.
Christie has denied wrongdoing in the scandal and was not charged in the incident.
