As world leaders honor Fidel Castro, a member of Congress shares her view

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar Pause

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

3:08 Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

1:50 Health advocate on Bevin's Medicaid plan

1:13 KY Chamber CEO on Bevin's Medicaid plan

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:48 Dorian Baker overcame drop