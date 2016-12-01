Police: Vermont couple found passed out in car with 2 kids

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area Pause

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

3:08 Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

0:48 Dorian Baker overcame drop

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

1:13 KY Chamber CEO on Bevin's Medicaid plan