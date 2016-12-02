The Force is strong in this police video, but not so much with the stormtrooper’s aim

2:30 The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of… Pause

3:08 Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

1:54 Morehead's Hometown Holiday

1:28 Dominique Hawkins looking forward to uptempo game

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

3:36 John Calipari: This will be a shot-maker's game