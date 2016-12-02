Prescription for catching burglary suspects: Put a GPS tracker in cough syrup

1:28 Dominique Hawkins looking forward to uptempo game Pause

3:08 Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

1:54 Morehead's Hometown Holiday

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar

2:30 The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of…