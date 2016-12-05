10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. DEATH TOLL EXPECTED TO RISE IN OAKLAND WAREHOUSE FIRE
A criminal investigation is underway in the blaze that killed at least 33 during a dance party. Neighbors had complained of trash piling up and that people were illegally living there.
2. TRUMP TAPS FORMER CAMPAIGN RIVAL FOR CABINET POST
The president-elect chooses Ben Carson to become secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
3. FEDS REFUSE TO LET COMPANY EXTEND DAKOTA ACCESS OIL PIPELINE
Protesters are pledging to remain camped on federal land in North Dakota, despite a favorable government ruling and an imminent deadline to leave.
4. BEIJING RANKLED BY TRUMP'S TWEETS
China must decide how to handle an incoming U.S. president who relishes confrontation and whose online statements appear to foreshadow shifts in foreign policy.
5. HOW ITALY, EUROPE ARE REACTING TO PENDING RENZI RESIGNATION
Political and economic uncertainty follows voters' resounding rebuke of the prime minister's proposed constitutional reforms.
6. JILL STEIN PRESSING ON IN RECOUNT BID
The Green Party candidate plans to ask a federal court in Pennsylvania for an emergency order, while a recount is underway in Wisconsin and slated to begin in Michigan.
7. 'WE HAVE LOST EVERYTHING'
Hundreds of Syrians return to east Aleppo after the government advance only to see areas devastated by years of war, and homes ransacked and looted.
8. RECALLING THE 'DATE THAT WOULD LIVE IN INFAMY'
Those who lived through the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor reflect on how the bombing suddenly broke apart the routines of adolescence.
9. WHO GOT BIGGEST OVATION AT KENNEDY CENTER
None of the celebrities more than Obama, attending his eighth and most likely his last honors presentation.
10. WHY WASHINGTON QUESTIONED IN PLAYOFF DEBATE
The Huskies' relatively weak schedule became an argument against their inclusion in the College Football Playoff.
Comments