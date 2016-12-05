Teacher had sex with student on park bench after talking on Snapchat, cops say

A Plano high school teacher was arrested last week and accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her students.
The student, a 16-year-old boy, told police he had a relationship with his algebra teacher, Alaina Ferguson, in which they had sex on a park bench in Lewisville, in the back of his pickup after a football game and in her apartment several times, WFAA reported.
The relationship began when the boy wrote his Snapchat username at the top of his algebra test at Plano Senior High School and Ferguson contacted him through the social media app, WFAA reported. She was living with her fiance during at least some of her relationship with the boy, court documents said.
Ferguson, 23, faces a charge of sexual assault. She was booked into the Collin County Jail on Nov. 30 and posted the $100,000 bond a day later. The Plano school district told WFAA that Ferguson was hired in August and resigned in October.
