White nationalist’s appearance at university draws hundreds of protesters

2:08 Lexington police discuss Kenton Street shooting that killed 2-year-old Pause

1:08 'We just couldn't believe it.' Pearl Harbor survivor recalls attack

2:04 John Calipari hates to lose (for 24 hours)

1:20 John Calipari says Alec Peters is the real deal

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:54 Lafayette coach Denton lauds smarts of All-City forward Pankins