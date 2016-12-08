Stanford ruled he was a rapist but let him graduate anyway, lawsuit claims

Mr. X had three pending sexual assault complaints against him in June 2014 when a hold was placed on his graduation until those complaints were resolved. One month later, Stanford officials found Mr. X guilty of at least one of those assaults, but the university decided to award him both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees anyway, instead implementing a 10-year ban from campus that police later told one of his victims they couldn’t enforce.
Such are the events detailed in a lawsuit filed on Monday by a woman identified only as Jane Doe. Stanford has not yet responded to any of the specific allegations, but spokeswoman Lisa Lapin defended the university in a statement to the Guardian.
“We have sympathy for the plaintiff in this case, but we will be vigorously defending the lawsuit as we believe that Stanford has acted with appropriate diligence and compassion,” she wrote, adding: “Stanford’s top priority is always the well-being and safety of all of our students.”
The lawsuit names multiple campus Title IX coordinators who were involved in the investigation of allegations against Mr. X, including Stanford employee Sallie Kim, interim Title IX coordinator in the early part of 2014. Two of the sexual assault allegations were brought to Kim’s attention only a month apart, according to the suit. She did not tell either woman that there were similar allegations against the same accused assaulter, according to the lawsuit.
Kim is currently a law school lecturer at Stanford, according to her bio on the university website, and is also a federal magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, sitting in San Francisco.
Stanford’s policies on sexual assault were spotlighted in June, when former Stanford freshman Brock Turner was sentenced to only six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster. Turner was released after three months and Stanford has responded to the incident by instituting a ban on certain liquor.
‘Deliberately indifferent’ to sexual assault allegations
The latest lawsuit accuses Stanford officials of being “deliberately indifferent” to reports that a now-graduate had sexually assaulted multiple students, which they say allowed him to target more victims and caused many of them to fall behind in their studies or drop out of college altogether.
The alleged rapist, identified as Mr. X, attacked his first known victim in February 2011, according to the lawsuit. The woman, a freshman at the time identified as Ms. A, had dated him for a few months and decided to end the relationship after a series of violent and aggressive incidents. When she texted him to end it, he came to her dormitory room later that same day and allegedly strangled her “nearly to the point of unconsciousness,” and whispered in her ear, “no one will notice when you die,” before raping her, the complaint says.
Later that month, Ms. A relayed the assault to a Stanford counselor, according to the suit, who “noted that Ms. A was wearing a sweater that exposed part of one shoulder and asked her to consider whether she placed herself in potentially risky situations because she wanted to appear sexually available.”
Ms. A, scared because Mr. X lived in her dorm, talked about the rape with her academic director the next month, who reportedly told her she should take steps “to deal with her rape and improve her mental health, such as renting a car and going to a beach.” She was discouraged from pursuing disciplinary action by multiple officials, who told her it would be “difficult,” but a residence dean promised to meet with him, the suit says.
During that meeting, Mr. X did not contest that he had raped Ms. A, according to the lawsuit, and the residence dean told him that “the assaults were not OK and that he has a very serious problem with anger.” Officials recommended Ms. A get a no-contact order and she agreed, asking the Dean to alert her if other sexual assault claims were reported against Mr. X.
Ms. Doe, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, says she began dating Mr. X in November 2013, unaware of any previous claims that he had sexually assaulted another student. The relationship ended in January 2014, and when they ran into one another in February he convinced her to go to his residence, she says. Once there, he “demanded oral sex” and sexually assaulted her when she refused, repeatedly telling her to “kill herself,” according to the lawsuit.
In April 2014, Doe saw Mr. X having dinner with a freshman woman and says she became concerned and decided to report the assault. After telling residence deans and then-Title IX coordinator Sallie Kim about the alleged assault, she also provided the names of four other women she had heard were also assaulted by Mr. X. Kim, who the lawsuit says had spoken to Ms. A only a month earlier about being raped by Mr. X, did not inform Doe or Ms. A about each other’s allegations.
Mr. X did not deny Doe’s allegations initially, the lawsuit says, but later did, and the university chose to close the case, deeming it a “he said, she said situation.”
In June 2014, another woman identified as Ms. B reported Mr. X physically assaulted her when she refused to have sex with him, throwing a table at her and punching her in the face, the complaint says. Stanford officials decided to reopen Doe’s case in light of Ms. B allegations, according to the suit.
Mr. X walked in his graduation ceremony that month, the lawsuit says. The following month, Stanford told the women they wanted to “resolve the complaints informally ... because Mr. X might lose his job if he did not promptly receive his degrees.”
Doe was told in July that Mr. X was found guilty of sexually assaulting her and also found he had “engaged in a pattern of violent behavior when women refused his demands for sexual acts.” Officials told Doe that Mr. X had a no-contact directive and was banned from stepping foot on the campus for 10 years. But Stanford still awarded Mr. X his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, according to the suit.
That same day, Doe found out she was being placed an academic probation, despite requests for academic accommodation in May 2014.
In February 2016, Doe ran into Mr. X on campus while he was having dinner with a female student. When she reported that he was in violation of his campus ban, the department of public safety told her “they had no record of a campus ban,” and said they were in a “gray area,” so officials would not remove him, according to the lawsuit.
Doe, saying she “no longer felt safe on campus,” took a leave of absence for the spring 2016 quarter. Ms. A, who was told by Stanford officials that Mr. X was found guilty of raping her in December 2014, withdrew from her graduate study program in the university in the fall of 2016 and has not resumed her studies.
Doe is asking for an unspecified amount in damages from Stanford. The case is scheduled for an initial hearing in March, according to the San Francisco District Court.
