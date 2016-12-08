John Glenn, Space Shuttle Astronaut

Astronaut and Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, right, adjusts his spacesuit as his fellow crew members, Pedro Duque, left, and Chiaki Mukai talk before a training exercise Monday, June 1, 1998, at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
AP
Glenn jumped at the chance to return to space, this time on a shuttle mission. Here, he, rappels down the side of a space shuttle mockup during an evacuation training exercise Monday, June 1, 1998, at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, gives the thumbs up to a photographer as he sits in the back seat of a T-38 jet after arriving at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility Oct. 26, 1998 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Glenn, Payload Specialist No. 2, on STS-95.
George Shelton
Members of the space shuttle Discovery crew, from left to right, bottom row, Stephen Robinson, Curt Brown, John Glenn, Scott Parazynski, top row, Pedro Duque, Chiaki Mukai and Steven Lindsey Aug. 27, 1998 at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States Senator John H. Glenn Jr. (D.-Ohio), wearing the partial pressure launch and entry suit, is a payload specialist for the STS-95 mission.
HO
NASA
The space shuttle Discovery lifts from launch pad 39-B Thursday, Oct. 29, 1998, with a crew of seven astronauts, including Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio.
NASA
AP
Astronaut John Glenn, right, displays his swollen face during a mission status briefing with flight pilot Steve Lindsey, left, and commander Curt Brown, Oct. 30, 1998 in this image from NASA television. All the astronauts display some facial puffiness in the first day or two in zero-gravity conditions.
NASA TV
AP
U.S. Sen. John Glenn, right, speaks to mission control Oct. 31, 1998 during an experiment, assisted by astronaut Scott Parazynski, left, as Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque eats from a food packet aboard the space shuttle Discovery.
AP
U.S. Sen. John H. Glenn Jr., payload specialist, keeps up his busy test onboard Discovery, Nov. 4, 1998.
The space shuttle Discovery touches down at the Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 7, 1998 after a nine-day mission.
CHRIS O'MEARA
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, center, smiles as he meets with officials while leaving the Crew Trasport Vehicle after landing onboard the Space Shuttle Discovery Nov. 7, 1998 at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility. At right is Mission Pilot Steve Lindsey.
CHRIS O'MEARA
Associated Press
Senator John Glenn gives a double thumbs-up as his wife, Annie, waves to the crowd during a parade through Manhattan's "Caynon of Heroes" Nov. 16, 1998, in New York. People lined the streets to celebrate Glenn's second trip to space, 134 orbits and 3.6 million miles.
ADAM NADEL
AP