Lois Capps, nicest member of Congress, unloads (in her way) about what she won’t miss

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed' Pause

2:09 Valpo coach says Kentucky has supreme athleticism

1:03 De'Aaron Fox says UK trying to get ball to Bam

0:45 Video captures alleged shoplifters as Kohl's employees threatened

1:08 Santa and UK Healthcare helpers send off gifts to Kentucky children

0:46 Great Crossing High School?

4:45 Rebirth of a Transgender Teenager

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking