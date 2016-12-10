National

December 10, 2016 4:00 PM

A high school senior gets into an Ivy League school. His family’s reaction is wild.

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

When it came time for Brendon Gauthier to find out if he had been accepted to Cornell University on Thursday, he gathered family and friends to be around him as he checked online.

It was a bold decision. If he was rejected, the letdown would be enormous. But if he got in, it would be a moment he never forgot. On Twitter, he shared his excitement and nervousness in the build-up.

Here’s what happened:

Suffice it to say, Gauthier, a high school senior at TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge, La., got in. Suffice it to also say, his family was pretty ecstatic. And the reaction video has struck a cord on social media, with observers delighting in the zany excitement.

On Facebook, Landry College Prep shared the video, which has been viewed more than a million times.

And in case it wasn’t obvious, Gauthier will be accepting Cornell’s admission offer. On Twitter and Instagram, he has already declared himself a member of the class of 2021 at Cornell, and he’s eager to get in touch with his future classmates.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Don't let a text wreck your life

View more video

Nation & World Videos