Mercury from fillings in your teeth can’t go down public sewers anymore, EPA rules

1:15 Mitchell: Poffenberger will give you everything she has Pause

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers

1:10 'Dark Highway' author Ann DAngelo shows the scene of the 1936 crime

1:49 Tubas, euphoniums bring Christmas spirit to The Square

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

5:06 Malik Monk was so hot, it felt like a pick-up game

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK