President Obama just granted 231 pardons and commutations – the most ever in a single day

1:15 Mitchell: Poffenberger will give you everything she has Pause

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

1:48 Protesters ask electors not to vote for Trump

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers

2:36 Senate President: Jobs main job of 2017 Session

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking