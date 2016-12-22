U.S. babies act out American values before they’re even grown

American babies are less likely to be unhappy or angry than kids from other countries, characteristics that align with an American tendency to focus on happiness.
A study comparing behaviors of children from the U.S., Chile, Poland and South Korea found marked differences in the way kids interact with others. American babies were the most social and were impulsive, but the easiest to calm when they got upset. Polish kids were the most likely to be sad and took the longest to comfort when they were upset.
Chilean babies were the most active and had the most difficult time concentrating on specific tasks, while South Korean babies were not as rambunctious and could concentrate longer.
The data, published in the European Journal of Developmental Psychology, was compiled based upon mothers’ responses to a set of questions about their babies’ behavior. Researcher Maria Gerstein, a psychologist at Washington State University, and her colleagues then categorized the 200 displayed behaviors into 14 different characteristics.
“This gives us an opportunity to look at the differences that emerge when you have these vastly different approaches among parents,” Gertstein told Time, “and what they believe are the critical pieces that lead to kids’ happiness and success.”
Gerstein is examining whether or not psychological research, the majority of which is conducted in the West, holds true for people in other parts of the world. Scientists think that the way babies pick up behaviors and values from their parents can influence them for the rest of their lives, contributing to the way their personalities form.
