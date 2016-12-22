NBA coach’s comments on former players spark accusations of racism, cowardice

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

2:10 Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

4:44 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline