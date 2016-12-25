'They don’t belong out here' Farmer is tired of hogs wrecking his crops

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding Pause

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:41 Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:10 Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK