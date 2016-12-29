The Latest: Vacationing Obama dines at Hawaii restaurant

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:01 Kentucky football team visits Mayport Naval Station

1:24 John Calipari can't remember what he got for Christmas

1:39 Darin Hinshaw on Paul Johnson

4:23 John Calipari has team working on situational play

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:36 Mychal Mulder happy with double-double