Alexa a witness to murder? Prosecutors seek Amazon Echo data

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

2:20 Stoops: Cats full of energy ahead of TaxSlayer Bowl

0:57 Pikeville Elementary winter garden

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

0:30 Box truck hits gas station Wednesday

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

4:23 John Calipari has team working on situational play

1:15 Isaiah Briscoe thinks UK has improved since loss

1:10 'Dark Highway' author Ann DAngelo shows the scene of the 1936 crime