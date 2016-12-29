Chicago gang trial jury heads into Day 4 of deliberations

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:01 Kentucky football team visits Mayport Naval Station

1:39 Darin Hinshaw on Paul Johnson

1:24 John Calipari can't remember what he got for Christmas

3:50 Kentucky QB Stephen Johnson on bowl prep

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'