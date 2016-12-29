More police have died this year; ambushes and shootings helped fuel the rise

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times' Pause

0:56 'Taken away so suddenly...' Track coach remembers Trinity Gay

1:15 Isaiah Briscoe thinks UK has improved since loss

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

1:24 John Calipari can't remember what he got for Christmas

0:54 Do you know this guy? Police seek help in robberies

1:49 Coroner, police provide details of fatal Liberty Road crash

0:57 Pikeville Elementary winter garden

1:39 Darin Hinshaw on Paul Johnson